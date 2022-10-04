Suspected shooter in attempted murder at Manteca's Big League Dreams dies by suicide during police manhunt

According to the Manteca Police Department, the shooting happened in the parking lot of Big League Dreams Sunday around 2:54 p.m.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Manteca Police Department said the man accused of shooting another person in the parking lot of Manteca's Big League Dreams Sunday died by suicide.

According to Facebook posts from the Manteca Police Department, officers were called to the parking lot of Big League Dreams in Manteca on Milo Candini Drive around 2:45 p.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting. After arriving to the scene, Manteca police officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers immediately performed life-saving measures, the police department says.

Later Sunday, detectives identified 42-year-old Cory Croslow, of Stockton, as the gunman in the shooting.

After issuing a plea to the public for information on Croslow's whereabouts, Manteca police said they received information the suspected gunman was in the area of Hammer Lane and Maranatha Drive in Stockton on Tuesday morning.

Around 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers arrived at the area and established a perimeter to begin searching for Croslow.

Officers say Croslow was found a short time later in a nearby orchard, laying down. Detectives say they attempted to convince Croslow to surrender but instead, he allegedly stood up, armed himself with a gun and killed himself in view of the detective.

No police personnel discharged their weapons during the incident, the Manteca Police Department says.

Big League Dreams is a popular stadium used for youth baseball featuring smaller replicas of the stadiums of major league teams.

The Manteca Police Department says they are still investigating the attempted murder and ask those with information to call Detective Morrison at 209-456-8212.

