Stockton

Two people arrested in deadly Stockton shooting

Jawon Murray and Desiree Lopez have been arrested on suspicion of shooting and killing a 27-year-old man near Eastland Plaza shopping center.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people were arrested on suspicion of killing a 27-year-old man Sunday afternoon in Stockton.

The shooting happened around 2:50 p.m. Sunday near Flora Street and Wilson Way, according to Stockton Police Department spokesman Andres Morado.

Later that day, Stockton police arrested 28-year-old Jawon Murray and 25-year-old Desiree Lopez for shooting a 27-year-old man just outside of the Eastland Plaza shopping center. The man was taken to a hospital where he died.

Both have been booked into San Joaquin County Jail and the investigation is still ongoing, according to the Stockton Police Department. 

