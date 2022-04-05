Stockton police say suspects in gang-related shootings known to the frequent downtown area

The area of Flora and Sutter Streets have seen multiple gang-related shootings in recent months and now Stockton police say the suspects are frequenting the area.

STOCKTON, Calif. — As police officers in the city of Stockton investigate over a dozen homicide cases so far in the year, officials are warning the public after they learned some shooting cases are gang-related and the suspects are reportedly frequenting the area of their previous crimes.

According to the Stockton Police Department, there have been several shootings in the area of Sutter and Flora Streets near downtown Stockton in recent months. Officials said in a Facebook post they believe the shootings are gang-related and they have received information the suspects in some of the shootings have been frequenting the area.

Those with information on the identity or location of the suspects are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377. Information can also be submitted anonymously through Stockton Crime Stoppers by calling 209-946-0600. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

The new details on the involvement of gangs in recent shootings near downtown Stockton come amid a dangerous start of the year for the city. As of April 5, 17 people have been killed in different homicide cases throughout Stockton.

In a statement sent to ABC10 in late February, Stockton's City Manager Harry Black said that at the time, police officials believed less than half of the city's homicides in the year were related to gang violence. Black said the city was tracking at least two potential disputes between gangs in different areas of the city.

