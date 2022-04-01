Teenager arrested for 2021 shooting death of 19-year-old in Stockton

The 17-year-old suspect was booked into juvenile hall nearly nine months after the deadly shooting on Park Street in Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 17-year-old is in San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder after a shooting that took the life of a 19-year-old man in Stockton in 2021.

Officials with the Stockton Police Department believe the 17-year-old was connected to a deadly July 5, 2021, shooting that happened near West Park Street and North Monroe Street.

The teen was arrested by Stockton Police officers Wednesday, March 30, roughly nine months after the shooting.

At the time of the homicide, officers said the 17-year-old was involved in an altercation before the suspect allegedly shot the teen.

