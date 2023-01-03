Teen arrested, accused of Christmas Eve homicide in Stockton

A 31-year-old was killed in the deadly shooting.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 16-year-old was arrested Thursday accused of shooting and killing a 31-year-old man on Christmas Eve in Stockton's Country Club neighborhood.

Officers said they found the man suffering from injuries on Fontana Avenue near Country Club Boulevard in Stockton around 10:40 p.m. Dec. 24. The man died from his injuries at a hospital.

The teen was booked into San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of murder. Police say the investigation is still active.

Witnesses and those with information on the case are asked to call investigators at 209-937-8377.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is also accepting tips in exchange for anonymity and a reward of up to $10,000 by calling 209-946-0600.

Watch more Stockton news from ABC10: New VA Clinic in Stockton to open in 2023 | To The Point