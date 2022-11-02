18-year-old dead after late night shooting in north Stockton

The fatal shooting, at a north Stockton park, marked the second homicide case in the city of Stockton Friday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is investigating an overnight shooting that left a teenager dead in a north Stockton park.

At 11:49 p.m. Friday, officers with the Stockton Police Department responded to the 5200 block of Cosumnes Drive after 911 callers reported a person had been shot.

After arriving on scene, officers found an 18-year-old man inside of a vehicle in a parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound, police say. Medics on scene pronounced the teenager dead.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and took over the investigation. Michael Faklis Park in Stockton's Spanos neighborhood was closed off by crime scene tape into Saturday morning as Stockton Police combed the area for evidence.

Heightened police patrols were seen on residential streets in neighborhoods near the scene Friday night and Saturday morning and police sent up a drone, as they searched for evidence and a suspect.

The fatal shooting marked the second homicide in the city of Stockton Friday in a span of 10 hours. At 1:29 p.m. Friday, Stockton Police officers say a 31-year-old was shot and killed in the 8000 block of North El Dorado Street.

Authorities have no releasable suspect information or known motive in either case, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Those with information on either case are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8323. Witnesses can also call Stockton Crime Stoppers at (209) 946-0600 where a cash reward of up to $10,000 can be given for anonymous information leading to an arrest.

