Stockton teen jumps out of car to escape kidnapping

The teen was hurt after jumping out of the car, but the injuries were described by police as minor.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A Stockton teen is recovering from minor injuries after jumping out of a car in the Country Club area to escape a kidnapping, police officials say.

Around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, a 17-year-old girl was walking near Mission Road and Monterey Avenue when officers said a Hispanic man offered her a ride.

At first, the teen allegedly got into the man's car, described by police as an older white truck. The teen then changed her mind and wanted to leave.

According to police, the man refused to let the girl out of his car so she jumped out of it leaving her with minor injuries.

No suspects were arrested in the kidnapping.

