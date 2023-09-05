Stockton teen hospitalized after accident involving box truck

Thornton Road is blocked in both directions as police investigate the crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

STOCKTON, Calif. — A teen was hurt after being hit by a box truck in north Stockton Thursday, the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, the crash happened at around 1:13 p.m. Thursday on Thornton Road south of Wagner Heights Road.

Thornton Road is blocked off in both directions from Wagner Heights Road to Lucile Avenue as authorities investigate the crash.

Police have described the pedestrian who was hit as a female teen. They have not released information on the teen's condition or the circumstances surrounding the crash.

It's unclear how long Thornton Road might be closed.

Traffic Map

Check out traffic in the area on the map below.

Watch more from ABC10: San Joaquin County emergency services interrupted over copper wire theft