19-year-old killed, 18-year-old injured in double shooting near downtown Stockton

The double shooting closed off two crime scenes Tuesday night, one at a hotel and one at a gas station near downtown Stockton.

According to the Stockton Police Department, at 8:03 p.m., police were called to the 1700 block of Fremont Street for reports of a shooting. Officers found a 19-year-old man at the Red Roof Inn suffering from a gunshot wound, police say. That man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

An 18-year-old shooting victim was also found at the nearby Arco gas station, feet away from the hotel. The 18-year-old was taken to an area hospital suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

The deadly double shooting marks Stockton's eighth homicide case for 2022 and the fourth homicide case in five days. In all the city's most recent four homicides, no information on a motive or suspect was released by police.

Those with information on any of the homicide cases are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at (209) 937-8377. Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in either case and offers anonymity by calling (209) 946-0600.

The Stockton Police Department says the fatal double shooting Tuesday night is still an active investigation.