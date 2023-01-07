Teen killed in Stockton shooting

Police say they found the shooting victim nearly a mile away from where the shooting happened.

STOCKTON, Calif. — An 18-year-old man died after being shot in Stockton Sunday morning, police say.

Officers with the Stockton Police Department found the teen in the area of State Route 4 and Wilson Way around 2:35 a.m. Sunday. Investigators believe the shooting happened five minutes earlier in the area of Main Street and Rendon Avenue, nearly a mile away.

Medics took the teen to a hospital where he died. Officers have not released any information about the shooter or a possible motive.

Witnesses and people with information on the deadly shooting are asked to call investigators at 209-937-8377.

Stockton Crime Stoppers is offering anonymity and a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. Crime Stoppers can be reached at 209-946-0600 or through the P3 Tips mobile app.

The fatal shooting marks Stockton's 28th homicide so far in 2023.

