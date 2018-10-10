If you are viewing on the ABC10 app, tap here for multimedia.

STOCKTON, Calif. -- His indelible mark on his beloved city is everywhere. From high schools to elementary schools and beyond, Alex Spanos is a name legendary in Stockton.

"As one of the stalwart members of the Stockton area, the Spanos family, and Alex Spanos, wanted to see Stockton thrive," said Burnie Attebury, University of the Pacific Vice President of Development & Alumni Relations.

At the University of the Pacific, where Spanos went to school, the arena is called the “Alex G. Spanos Center.” The Concert Hall at the Conservatory of Music is named after his late wife, Faye. He and his family have contributed countless time and money for student scholarships and more.

"So, the engagement that the family has had has been deep. And, philanthropically, we can all look around and see the many impacts," said Attebury.

Spanos has three grandsons who played football at Lincoln High School. He made sure they played in one of the best facilities around along with their teammates for years to come.

"This is one of the best facilities, definitely in the section, if not in the state," said Brian Gray, Athletic Director at Lincoln High School.

Gray witnessed the transformation of the football stadium, its field, press box and more through the major generosity of Alex Spanos.

"I've heard a lot of stories from the family, in terms of how focused and driven he was, how compassionate and loving he was for his family," said Gray.

A son of Greek immigrants, Spanos started working at his father's bakery in Stockton at the age of 8. His hard work ethic and savvy business decisions turned his investments into one to the largest builders of apartment buildings in the country.

"He's one of those people. One in a life time you get to meet. He's such a diverse man," said Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce CEO, Doug Wilhoit.

Wilhoit has known the Spanos family for over 50 years.

"So many things he did under the blanket of kindness and generosity and love and Christianity that he did, that you never see a building named for it. But, for every building name, I'm sure there is 10, 20 or 30 other groups that he helped that are forever grateful," said Wilhoit.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

