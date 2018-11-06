From May through early June, hundreds of seasonal workers travel throughout California to help farmers with the lucrative cherry season.

The family owned Shop-N-Buy market just outside of Stockton has offered migrant cherry workers a place to bathe and sleep overnight for some 14 years.

Owner Linda Cao allowed the workers to park in her lot and sleep in their cars. However, a recent notice from the San Joaquin Health Department demanded that the family stop the practice.

The county requires that a business has permit to allow camping, and Cao does not. The family says it would likely be too costly to file for permits, so they have since asked workers to stop the practice.

ABC 10 News reached out to the health department for comment, they did not immediately respond to our request.

