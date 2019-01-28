STOCKTON, Calif. — Not one, but two former Lincoln High School football stars will be playing on Super Bowl Sunday this weekend in Atlanta.

"Yeah, it's rare air," says Brian Gray, the school's Athletic Director. "I think for them to be both playing on the same team in the Super Bowl- they were teammates here at Lincoln High School- I don't think there are many who could make that statement."

Before Gray became the head of the school's athletic department, he was the head football coach at the North Stockton high school, which has a tradition of fielding talent-laden teams on the gridiron.

Kurt Rivera

Gray coached both LA Rams players Brandin Cooks, Wide Receiver, and Justin Davis, Running Back in 2011.

Cooks was a senior, and Davis was a sophomore.

"I think, equally as proud, that both these guys are good, young men- college graduates, [who] served their families very well and the community very well," said Gray.

Students say there is a lot of buzz on campus regarding their fellow alumni destined for the Super Bowl.

It will be Cooks' second Super Bowl game. He played in the big game last year as a member of the New England Patriots.

"Feel like, good way to like, keep reaching onto my goals to see if I can do the same thing he's doing," says Jaylen Blacksher, a Freshman student and running back on the Lincoln HS football team, referring to Cooks.

Darian Pollard, who is a junior running back on the Lincoln HS team, attended a football summer camp put on by Cooks last year.

He said he was not just impressed by Cooks' athleticism, but how Cooks carried himself as a person, passing it on to the kids.

"Just be respectful and know your responsibilities, always care for your city and your parents and family and everything," said Pollard.

The school doesn't have anything special lined-up to recognize the two players achievements, but many students will be glued to the TV to watch the famous alumni on Super Bowl Sunday.

