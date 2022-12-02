Stockton Police investigate separate overnight shootings which have left three men dead and two others injured

The deadly shootings happened within 20 minutes of each other late Friday night.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Three men are dead and two others injured after two shootings in Stockton Friday night, officials with the Stockton Police Department say.

At 11:18 p.m. Friday, officers say they were called to the 300 block of Coventry Drive in Stockton on reports of a shooting. At the scene, officers say they found four shooting victims.

A 26-year-old man and a 27-year-old man were pronounced dead on scene and two other men, 29 and 32, were taken by medics to area hospitals, according to police. The condition of the two men who were taken to area hospitals is unknown.

Less than 20 minutes after responding to the quadruple shooting Saturday night, Stockton Police officers say they were called to the 700 block of Eighth Street on reports of another shooting.

On scene, officers say they found a 30-year-old man who was shot. Police say medics arrived to the scene and pronounced the 30-year-old dead.

Stockton Police Department detectives and officers were still on scene of the homicides early Saturday morning.

Police have not indicated that the shootings are related but have not released information on any suspects or a potential motive in either shooting.

The violent night in Stockton marked the city's 18th, 19th and 20th homicide cases so far in 2022. In 2021, 11 homicide cases were reported by Stockton Police in the same time period, January through April.

Those with information on the shootings are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 where a reward of up to $10,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.