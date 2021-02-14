Stockton police report 3 separate incidents resulting in deaths Saturday, including a shooting and a drowning

Stockton Police responded to multiple incidents on Saturday, three of which left someone dead. Officials are still investigating the incidents.

STOCKTON, Calif. — It was a busy Saturday in Stockton as three people died in separate incidents.

Stockton police responded to a car crashed into a home on Prentiss Court near Plymouth Road in the Lakeview District at around 2:45 p.m. Police said that nearby residents pulled a 58-year-old man from the car and saw he had a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. Officers are investigating the incident as a homicide and have no information on a suspect yet.

In a second incident, a man drowned in McLeod Lake the Civic District. Police said around 3:30 p.m. that people watched a Hispanic man go into the water from Weber Avenue, near Center Street, and attempted to swim to Weber Point. The man went under the water and did not come back up. Rescue crews found the man dead in the water several hours later. Police said they do not know if drugs or alcohol were factors in the death.

The third person who died in Stockton was reported to be hit by a train. Officers responded to a call around 7:30 p.m. about a pedestrian who was struck by a train at Madison Street near Scotts Avenue in the Seaport District. A 36-year-old man was found in the area. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

If anyone has any information on any of these incidents, call the Stockton Police Department.

WATCH MORE FROM ABC10: Bodies found of missing women found in RV and storage facility, Ione man arrested