Stockton to host town hall with finalists for police chief

The town hall, open to the public, will be held at downtown Stockton's Bob Hope Theater.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — As the city of Stockton prepares to hire its next police chief, city officials are inviting members of the public to meet the finalists vying for the role of top cop.

On Wednesday, April 20, the city will host a town hall featuring finalists for the Chief of Police. The town hall is scheduled at 5:30 p.m. at the Bob Hope Theater in downtown Stockton.

In January, the city of Stockton began a nationwide search for a new police chief after former chief Eric Jones retired from his position at the end of 2021. Jones, who served as the 49th chief of police for nearly a decade, was later tapped for an executive role with Sacramento County's Department of Public Safety and Justice. Since Jones' resignation, Jim Chraska has served as the Stockton Police Department's interim chief.

"We are extremely grateful to Interim Chief James Chraska, who has led the department while the City conducts a thorough and robust search and interview process," said City Manager Harry Black in a statement. "Stockton has been fortunate to have a police department that is recognized for its excellence in leadership and an Interim Chief that has provided continuity during the transition.”

The search has so far included help from a consulting firm based out of Rocklin and a public survey, which has since closed, that allowed residents of Stockton to voice opinions on the police chief role.

The new chief would begin working during what has started as a violent and busy year for the Stockton Police Department, working 17 homicide cases in only three months and dealing with both an ongoing conflict between gangs in the city and police staffing levels below the department's norm.

The city of Stockton plans to release information about the finalist candidates for the police chief role, in the week before the town hall.

11691591-9ff9-4be8-b1e3-40af96da0645