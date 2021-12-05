Tributes of flowers, candles pour in for fallen Stockton officer Jimmy Inn

Chief Eric Jones said ever since Inn's name was released – he's heard an outpouring of stories about the different ways Inn made a difference across the community.

STOCKTON, Calif. — It was a deeply emotional day in Stockton on Wednesday. Memorials of flowers and candles piled up in front of the police department – left behind by law enforcement supporters and community members who are all feeling the tragic loss of Officer Jimmy Inn.

“Yesterday [Tuesday, May 11] was one of the most tragic situations the Stockton police department has ever faced," Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones said.

Jones said Officer Jimmy Inn did all the right things when he was gunned down while responding to a domestic disturbance call on La Cresta Way. Inn, 30, was hired by the Stockton Police Department in 2015.

Jones said Inn never anticipated the suspect to suddenly pull a gun and shoot him at point-blank range.

And as tributes lined up in front of the police department, some community lined up outside, too, to honor the fallen officer.

Local law enforcement supporter Karen Johnson made sure to come out to pay her respects as a procession brought officer inn's body to his final resting place.

“They risk their lives every day,” Johnson said. “My father was a sheriff, an investigator for the DA's office, and has been out on many, many domestic violence calls and they should never, never end like this"

"He came to my police call and he was there when I needed him or I ran into in this situation. He was just so kind and nice and respectful. So, I mean he just really had that compassion and that ability to be a good tactical officer," Jones said.

It was 30-year-old Lance Lowe who police say pulled the trigger, killing Inn.

"The individual said something to the fact of, 'Hey, police!' from inside and then opened the door and immediately fired shots. [It was a] sudden, violent attack which was just so swift the was really not much anybody could do," Jones said.

Lowe went back inside the home and came out strangling his 8-year-old son but was tackled by a man in the neighborhood. Inn's partner then opened fire striking Lowe, who later died.

Carlo Soto lives next door. He heard the gunshots and told his kids to get down. He said Lowe had lived next door for less than a year.

"A few times I’d say hi. He’d say hi back. What up neighbor. He was a normal guy, man," Soto said.

Lowe had a criminal past. In March 2018, he began serving a five-year state prison sentence out of Los Angeles County for grand theft auto with the use of a firearm. But with credit for time served, he was released on parole in April 2020.

The department has not yet released official plans for Inn’s funeral.

