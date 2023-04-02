1 killed, 2 hurt in downtown Stockton shooting

Law enforcement officials are searching for the gunman involved in the triple shooting.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man died and two people were hurt after gunshots rang out near a busy downtown Stockton bar Saturday night. Police are searching for a gunman involved in the triple shooting.

At 11:35 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the Waterfront Warehouse building in the 400 block of Weber Avenue after reports came in of a shooting.

On scene, officers found two men and one woman who had been shot. One of the victims, a 42-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene while the other 39-year-old woman and 47-year-old man were taken to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators are still looking into a motive in the homicide and say they have no releasable suspect information.

Police ask witnesses and those with information to call detectives at 209-937-8377 or submit information anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest.

