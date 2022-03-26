9-year-old in critical condition, two others injured after shooting in Stockton | Update

The shooting was first reported around 1:20 p.m. in south Stockton.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stockton Police say a 9-year-old boy is in critical condition and two others have been injured after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Stockton.

According to a post from the Stockton Police Department, at 1:16 p.m. officers were called to Searchlight Avenue near Hazelton Avenue on reports of a shooting.

On scene, officers reportedly found a 29-year-old man who had been shot. The man was taken to an area hospital by medics and is said to be in stable condition, police say.

Two other victims, a 28-year-old man and a 9-year-old boy were taken to an area hospital by family members, according to police.

The 9-year-old was med-flighted to UC Davis Medical Center and is said to be in critical condition. Police say the 28-year-old is in stable condition at a local hospital. Authorities did not immediately provide information on the suspected shooter or on what led up to the triple shooting.

Officers are investigating a triple shooting that occurred in the area of Searchlight Av & Hazelton Av. 2 adults & a 9 y/o boy were struck by gunfire. The adults are in stable condition & the boy is at UC Davis Med Cntr in critical condition. Anyone w/info, call (209) 937-8377. pic.twitter.com/zKnQtRoRwt — Stockton Police Dept (@StocktonPolice) March 26, 2022

Streets in the area are being blocked off by police as they investigate the scene. Police could not confirm any information on a possible suspect or motive in the triple shooting.

The shooting comes just two days after community leaders and public officials gathered near the scene of a fatal home invasion earlier in the week, to call for peace and an end to violence, which has left 16 people dead in different Stockton homicide cases so far in 2022.

Tuesday night's deadly home invasion, where a 9-year-old was injured, happened just five blocks away from Saturday's shooting scene.

Those with information on the triple shooting are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 where anonymity and a cash reward can be offered in exchange for information.

