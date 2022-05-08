3 shot during city-sponsored softball playoff game in Stockton

According to the Stockton Police Department, all three victims are expected to survive their injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif — Three people were injured after a gunman opened fire during a Friday night softball game at Stockton's Louis Park, officials with the Stockton Police Department said.

According to police, around 9:22 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 3000 block of Monte Diablo Avenue on reports of a shooting at the Louis Park Softball Complex.

After arriving on scene, officers say they found three men who had been shot. Two of the injured men were taken to an area hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The third victim was shot but refused medical treatment and left the scene, police said.

Authorities have not released information on a possible suspect or a motive in the triple shooting but ask those with information to come forward to investigators by calling 209-937-8377.

The shooting happened just an hour after a city-sponsored softball playoff championship game was scheduled to start at the same location.

Friday Night 🥎 Men's E4 Playoff... Good Luck, may the best Team win... Posted by Louis Park Softball on Friday, August 12, 2022

Watch More Stockton News from ABC10: Inaugural California Garlic Festival kicks off this weekend in Stockton