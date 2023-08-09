3 hurt in Stockton shooting

Officials say the triple shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. Saturday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Deputies with the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting in Stockton that left three people wounded early Saturday morning.

According to Sheriff's Office officials, the triple shooting happened around 2:45 a.m. in the 5300 block of Miller Avenue in east Stockton.

At least one of the victims was treated at a hospital and is expected to survive, officials said. The condition of the other two victims has not been released.

Deputies have not said whether the shooter has been identified or arrested, or whether a motive for the shooting has been determined.

Miller Avenue is closed off from Cardinal Avenue to Walker Lane as detectives investigate the scene. Officials have asked that people avoid the area as the investigation continues.

