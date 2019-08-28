STOCKTON, Calif. — After 38 days with no homicides, the Stockton Police Department reported they found two people dead on Tuesday, Aug. 27, around one mile away from each other.

Around 12:40 a.m., Stockton police responded to a call of a man lying in the middle of the road near the intersection of Center and Anderson Streets. Detectives noted apparent trauma to the body and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Then around 9:30 p.m., Stockton police responded to a call about a disturbance near the intersection of Flora and Poplar Streets. The officers found a woman on the sidewalk also with apparent trauma to the body. She was also pronounced dead at the scene.

"Since they were in such close proximity, that is why we are looking at it being connected," Joe Silva, Stockton Police Public Information Officer, said

He noted, however, that aside from the proximity, there is no clear indication that they are connected and that this is just one part of the investigation.

Silva said that the autopsy performed by the San Joaquin County Coroner will shed more light on whether or not the cases are connected. He said that the autopsy for a homicide investigation typically takes a day or two.

Currently, police do not have any information on a possible suspect in either case. Silva said detectives are canvassing the neighborhood for possible witnesses.

If anyone has information on these cases, they should call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600.

"Do the right thing and contact the police department," Silva said.

