Two men hurt in separate Stockton shootings

The Saturday morning shootings happened just over an hour apart from each other.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two overnight shootings left two men hurt, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries in Stockton.

Officials with the Stockton Police Department said the first shooting happened at 2:20 a.m. in the 400 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

A 24-year-old man was grazed by a round of gunfire after allegedly getting into an argument with the suspect, described as a Hispanic man. The suspect reportedly fled from the scene in a sedan and the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Just over an hour later, at 3:48 a.m., a 21-year-old man was also shot in Stockton, police say. The victim was in the area of Mariposa Road and Eighth Street when a suspect in a car allegedly arrived and fired multiple rounds toward the victim.

The victim could not provide any information on the suspect and was also taken to an area hospital for treatments of his non-life-threatening injuries.

The shootings came nearly 12 hours after Stockton's Chief of Police, Stanley McFadden addressed the community to warn of the possibility of a serial killer.

In five similar deadly shooting cases, one "person of interest" was spotted at the scenes. Officials said the victims in the five homicide cases were all alone during late night and early morning hours in desolate areas with little to no cameras.

Authorities said Saturday's early morning shootings do not appear to be related. Those with information are asked to call the Stockton Police Department or Stockton Crime Stoppers.

Watch More Stockton Stories from ABC10: Customers fundraise to give longtime Stockton restaurant owner a vacation