Two inmates on the run after breaking out of Honor Farm jail in San Joaquin County

Jail staff identified the escaped inmates as Esteban Pareja, 37, and Romero Gonzales, 35.

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — Two inmates are on the run after breaking out of the San Joaquin County Honor Farm Facility in San Joaquin County.

In a Facebook post, the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office identified the escapees as Esteban Pareja, 37, and Romero Gonzales, 35. The two allegedly escaped just after 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, after officials said they noticed jail clothing near a fence and promptly put the jail on lockdown. A headcount revealed that two inmates were missing.

Sheriff's deputies scoured the jail grounds, rooftops, and local areas with help from Stockton Police Department's drone team, but were not able to immediately locate the two men.

A tweet from the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office noted police activity along the 3400 block of West Hammer Lane in Stockton and asked residents to stay clear of the area. The Sheriff's office said this is due to a possible sighting of the two men in the area.

Pareja and Gonzales were charged with multiple felonies, including possession of a controlled substance and carrying a loaded concealed weapon.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of the two men is asked to contact the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office at 209-468-4400.

