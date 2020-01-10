Two people found shot, killed in parked car in Stockton

Police found a man and woman, both in their 20s, in a car near the intersection of Kansas Street and Lever Boulevard dead from gunshot wounds.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two people in Stockton were shot and killed Wednesday night, and police are asking for the public's help for information.

According to a Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department, police responded to a traffic hazard call they received a call of a car parked, but running and facing the wrong direction near the intersection of Kansas Street and Lever Boulevard.

Upon arrival, officers found two people, a man and woman both in their 20s, with gunshot wounds. The two victims were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police currently do not have suspect or motive information. The identity of the victims has not yet been released by police.

