x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Stockton

Two teens accused in Stockton double homicide

Stockton Police Department announced 18-year-old Iosua Sataua and a 16-year-old male were arrested on suspicion of homicide.

More Videos

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two teenagers are now behind bars in connection to a double homicide in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officials were investigating a double shooting in Stockton that happened just after 6 p.m. in the 2100 S. Airport Way area on March 4. 

Two men were shot and taken to the hospital where they later died, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Wednesday, Stockton Police Department announced 18-year-old Iosua Sataua and a 16-year-old male were arrested for homicide in connection to the shooting.

SPD News: Double Homicide Arrest Today, Stockton Police arrested 2 suspects in connection to the March 4, 2023 homicide...

Posted by Stockton Police Department on Wednesday, May 3, 2023

Related Articles

Watch more from ABC10: Breaking | Davis police detain 'person of interest' in string of stabbings

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read

1 / 8
ABC10
Stream ABC10 live newscasts and on demand video with our app on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Apple TV.

Before You Leave, Check This Out