Two teens accused in Stockton double homicide

STOCKTON, Calif. — Two teenagers are now behind bars in connection to a double homicide in Stockton, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Officials were investigating a double shooting in Stockton that happened just after 6 p.m. in the 2100 S. Airport Way area on March 4.

Two men were shot and taken to the hospital where they later died, according to the Stockton Police Department.

Wednesday, Stockton Police Department announced 18-year-old Iosua Sataua and a 16-year-old male were arrested for homicide in connection to the shooting.

