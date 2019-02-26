STOCKTON, Calif. — Two families are grieving the loss of their teenage sons, who were shot and killed in Stockton over the weekend.

Stockton police say it happened off Mountauban Avenue and Hammer Lane just after midnight on Sunday.

Nicholas Sihalath’s mother was overcome with grief as she held a photo of her 14-year-old son. She said he was a fishing fanatic and sports lover.

"I want to know why. They're kids. How can you take the lives of two kids?" Kathryn Sihalath, an aunt of Sihalath said.

Nicholas and his long-time friend Advan Vang, 15, were both shot to death early Sunday morning. Advan was in town visiting from Sacramento for his grandfather's funeral.

"We just felt like he was still going to come home. Like, he was going to show up on his bike saying, ‘I stayed out late. Just yell at me.’ And that didn't happen," Bambi Vanhsy, an aunt of the Sihalath said.

Craig Ortiz has been a counselor at Valley High School for 24 years. He says, throughout his time at the school, he’s been to dozens of students’ funerals and said they never get easy. Now he must attend two more funerals.

“(Vang) was kind of a quieter kid, but he was really smart. Touching base with his teachers today, they all say he was a great kid, never had problems and had A’s in their class,” Ortiz said.

Ortiz tells ABC10 parents should give their kids some time and allow them to express themselves, however they can. He says, at this young age, many teenagers have a hard time articulating their feelings and are better at conveying their messages through drawings and letters.

“For instance, [Sihalath] was a member of the fishing club. And one of the boys drew a picture of a lure [memorializing Sihalath] and says, ‘Wherever you are, catch them all,’” said Ortiz.

The families tell ABC10 the teens were just riding their bikes down the middle of Mountauban Avenue when the shooting happened.

"Someone probably saw something and we're asking them to say something, because we have two families that are grieving the loss of their family members," Officer Joe Silva of the Stockton Police Department said.

Police say they don't have any suspects or motives at this time.

"And that's why we're begging the public to come forward, anything they've seen or heard that night, just come forward, please, we're begging you. We just want justice from him and his friend, that's it," Sihalath said.

As mementos pile up at a roadside memorial, extended family members are giving a heartbreaking plea to the person responsible.

"Do the right thing. Search yourself. What if it were to happen to someone you cared about? Put yourself in that position. Get the courage to call the number and tell someone ‘I did it,’ so the family can get some kind of closure and peace with this," Valerie Darden, an in-law aunt of Sihalath said.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377 or Stockton Crime Stoppers at 209-946-0600 where you can remain anonymous.

Anyone with information leading to an arrest in this case is eligible for a reward of up to $10,000.

The Elk Grove Unified School District has provided the school with multiple psychologists, social workers and teachers to help the grieving students. They also sent out a letter to parents informing them of the tragic event and asking them to be vigilant, if a student demonstrates grief to contact the school.

“We care for the kids at our school like the kids in our house, so we just want to make sure that they have whatever they need to go through the process,” said Ortiz.

Officials with the Lodi Unified School District say they also have a crisis support team available at McNair High school for its students and staff.

