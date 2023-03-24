Stockton school district says reports of a shooting at Cesar Chavez High School are not credible

According to the Stockton Unified School District, the reports of a shooting were a prank.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Reports of a shooting at Stockton's Cesar Chavez High School Friday are not credible, the Stockton Unified School District says.

According to a spokesperson for the district, officers were called to the school on Windflower Lane Friday afternoon after reports people were shot.

The Stockton Police Department and Stockton Unified Department of Public Safety swarmed the campus, investigating the reports that they deemed not credible.

District officials say it appears to be a prank. The school was put on lockdown during the investigation.

The lockdown has since been lifted and classes will resume.

"We always use extreme caution when it comes to pranks," the district's statement said. "We urge you to take this opportunity to talk to your student reminding them that pranks or false reports could have serious consequences."

