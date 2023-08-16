Stockton's University of the Pacific unveils plans for new student-athlete and sports medicine center

The university is now determining how to fund the construction of the new center.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Administrators at the University of the Pacific are looking for funding sources after unveiling plans for a new, 15,682-foot student-athlete and sports medicine center.

The center will be located at the University's Stockton campus on the current site of the South Campus Gym near the Alex G. Spanos Center.

It will house real-life clinical experiences for students in the Master of Science in Athletic Training Program. The program is the only one in Northern California accredited through the Commission on Accreditation of Athletic Training Education.

“One of the unique functions of the partnership between the Athletics Department and the academic program is the clinical environment provided to future health care professionals,” said Christopher Pond, assistant director of athletics for sports medicine and wellness, in a statement. “Hundreds of practicing athletic trainers, therapists, educators and even physicians have honed their techniques and philosophies in this environment. Providing care in real life and real-time to actual patients, striving to compete at the highest level with no room for delayed or improper treatment, ensures adherence to best practices and collaborative medicine.”

Once opened, the building will include a nutrition center, a study area, modern film and game-planning rooms, event and student-gathering spaces and upgraded locker rooms for court sports teams.

The center is expected to cost $10 million.

