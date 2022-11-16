Everything you need to know about December holiday events in Stockton

The city and local community organizations will be hosting family-friendly activities throughout to month leading up to Christmas time.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The holidays are here and the Stockton community is celebrating with lots of events for people of all ages.

Festivities will kick off Dec. 3 in Downtown Stockton for the city's annual holiday parade beginning at 3 p.m.

The parade will begin and finish on Weber Avenue near the Waterfront Warehouse and can be viewed as it passes through El Dorado St., Miner Ave., Lindsay St. and Hunter St.

Also starting at 3 p.m., Weber Point Events Center will be offering horse carriage rides, free hot chocolate, pictures with holiday characters and several other family-fun activities until 4:30 p.m.

The celebration will continue at Weber Point Events Center where the annual tree lighting ceremony will be held at 5:30 p.m.

Finally at 6:30 p.m., the Marina West Yacht Club will be hosting the 39th annual Lynn Hahn Memorial Delta Reflections Lighted Boat Parade at McLeod Lake which can be viewed from the north side of Weber Point.

The rest of the month will have no shortage of joyous occasions following the full day of downtown events.

On Dec. 10, a 5K and 10K walk/run will be hosted at Michael Faklis Park in Stockton called the Santa Dash.

Participants will either walk or run on a closed scenic route through downtown dressed in Santa hats to support local non-profits. The event, which requires pre-registration, will take place at 9 a.m. and will also feature a toy drive, music and hot chocolate.

Just days later, several holiday workshops will be held throughout the month of December filled with crafts, hot chocolate and cookie decorating classes from 5 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. on the following dates:

• Dec 12: Arnold Rue Community Center, 5758 Lorraine Ave.

• Dec. 13: Stribley Community Center, 1760 E. Sonora St.

• Dec. 14: Seifert Community Center, 128 W. Benjamin Holt Dr.

• Dec. 15: Van Buskirk Community Center, 734 Houston Ave.

Workshops are open to all ages and free courtesy of the city of Stockton.

