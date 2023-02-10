x
USPS searching for armed robbers who stole postal keys from Stockton mail carrier

The robbery happened in late January on Cathedral Circle near Stockton's Morada neighborhood.

STOCKTON, Calif. — The United States Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of armed robbers accused of stealing postal keys from a Stockton mail carrier.

The robbery happened around 12:40 p.m. Jan. 26, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service says. 

At least one suspect, described as a 22-to-25-year-old Asian man, brandished a gun in his pants pocket and demanded postal keys from a letter carrier who was delivering mail on Cathedral Circle, near Stockton's Morada neighborhood.

The robbers drove away westbound on Cathedral Circle in a black Dodge Journey with black rims and tinted windows, officials said. Investigators believe there was more than one person inside the car during the robbery.

The car has a red-colored sticker near the middle of the back window, according to officials. The suspect who allegedly robbed the mail carrier was wearing a black hat, a black ski mask, a black and blue sweater and grey jeans.

Witnesses or those with information are asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Officials say all information will be kept confidential and a reward of $50,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

