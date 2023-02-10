USPS searching for armed robbers who stole postal keys from Stockton mail carrier

The robbery happened in late January on Cathedral Circle near Stockton's Morada neighborhood.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — The United States Postal Service is offering a $50,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of armed robbers accused of stealing postal keys from a Stockton mail carrier.

The robbery happened around 12:40 p.m. Jan. 26, the U.S. Postal Inspection Service says.

At least one suspect, described as a 22-to-25-year-old Asian man, brandished a gun in his pants pocket and demanded postal keys from a letter carrier who was delivering mail on Cathedral Circle, near Stockton's Morada neighborhood.

The robbers drove away westbound on Cathedral Circle in a black Dodge Journey with black rims and tinted windows, officials said. Investigators believe there was more than one person inside the car during the robbery.

The car has a red-colored sticker near the middle of the back window, according to officials. The suspect who allegedly robbed the mail carrier was wearing a black hat, a black ski mask, a black and blue sweater and grey jeans.

Witnesses or those with information are asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455. Officials say all information will be kept confidential and a reward of $50,000 is being offered for tips that lead to an arrest.

Watch more Stockton news from ABC10: Update | Stockton business owners reassure customers that shopping centers are safe