Valley Brewing Company in Stockton closing for up to 2 weeks after electrical fire

STOCKTON, Calif. — Valley Brewing Company, a popular brewery in Stockton has to shut down for about two weeks after it suffered a small electrical fire.

Valley Brewing Company released a statement thanking those who reached out and wished them well after the fire.

"This is just a temporary setback and we will be back serving you the freshest house made beers and food Stockton has to offer," the brewery said in a statement to ABC10.

In a tweet, Stockton Fire Department said firefighters responded to the fire and mitigated the flames as soon as they could. They said the damage was kept to a minimum but the business had to close.

We regret to inform our community that there was an incident at one of Stockton’s popular businesses today. Our Firefighters responded to smoke in the building at @ValleyBrewCo on the @miraclemile209. Crews arrived on scene and mitigated the emergency as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/7FfH0GmA8n — Stockton Fire (@stocktonfire) July 16, 2021

On Facebook, the brewery said they could be closed for the next 10 to 14 days while repairs are made.

Stockton Fire Department did not say what led to the electrical fire.