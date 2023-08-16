At least 11 cars damaged after vandal slashes tires in Stockton neighborhood

Some victims said they had to pay hundreds of dollars to fix the damage.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Stuck at home with no way to travel, Stockton resident Mark Shaver and his wife missed a day of work Wednesday.

Instead, the two focused on working on their car after a vandal went through their Lincoln Village neighborhood overnight slashing nearly a dozen car tires.

"We just woke up and all, or almost all, of our tires were popped, they're all flat," said Shaver. "Both my wife and I had to take a day off because we couldn't get to work."

For much of Wednesday morning, car jacks, spare tires and tow trucks were a common sight along Douglas Road.

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the tires on at least 11 vehicles, including an RV, were slashed between 2:30 and 3 a.m. Wednesday.

Deputies are still searching for the vandal, accused of causing hundreds of dollars in damage and giving several Stockton residents a rough start to the day.

"We had heard something last night at like 3 p.m. We didn't know what it was. We looked outside and couldn't see anything, so when I saw (the tires), we were like, 'Oh, that's what happened,'" said Shaver. "We're waiting on getting new tires and taking care of everything."

