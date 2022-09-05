Vegan Chef Challenge bringing inclusive food options to Stockton this June

The month-long event is making its debut in Stockton, where local foodies can support bringing more plant-based options into restaurants.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — The Vegan Chef Challenge (VCC) is making its debut in Stockton throughout the month of June, where herbivores and foodies alike can support bringing more plant-based food options into restaurants.

The month-long event will feature a variety of restaurant chefs from around the city who are challenged to curate a number of vegan menu options for customers to choose from.

Participating restaurants will be directly competing and whichever one gets the most votes, will keep the winning item on its menu permanently.

Anyone is invited to vote. All you have to do is go to a participating restaurant, ask for the Vegan Chef Challenge menu, eat and vote.

The VCC, by non-profit organization Vegan Outreach, has been around since 2010 and has become a fun and inclusive tradition for cities across the nation.

Switching to plant-based foods has become increasingly popular in recent years, yet not all local eateries have created many vegan options to keep up with the ever growing trend.

VCC creates an initiative for chefs to include more vegan options as plant-based eating becomes a mainstream trend.

The deadline for chefs to sign up for this competition is May 20 and competing restaurants will be announced later this month.

More information on how to vote, participate as a chef, win prizes for eating in the upcoming competition or general information can be found through Stockton VCC.

RELATED:

Watch more from ABC10: Aspiring chefs find a new venue catering to their need to cook in Stockton