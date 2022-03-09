Verify: Is gas in Stockton priced at $9 a gallon?

A photo, which has been shared on Facebook over 230 times, shows gas prices at a Stockton Arco station over $9. But is it accurate?

STOCKTON, Calif. — As the average price of gas in California continues to climbs and break records, unusually high prices on gas station signs have become a common sight.

A post on the Facebook page "The Federalist Rising" includes a photo showing a sign at a Stockton Arco gas station indicating the station's lowest price for a regular gallon of gas is $9. The other gas prices on the board are over $9.

The post, uploaded to Facebook at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, claims the photo showing the above-average gas prices was taken at an Arco gas station in Stockton off East March Lane near West Lane. The background of the photo includes features such as a Dutch Bros location and palm trees, consistent with the gas station's actual surroundings.

At this rate, Gas prices will reach the moon before Elon Musk. ARCO 1206 E March Ln Stockton, CA 95210 Posted by The Federalist Rising on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

THE QUESTION

Does gas cost more than $9 at the Arco gas station at West and March Lanes in Stockton?

THE SOURCES

AAA

An Arco gas station manager

GasBuddy

Google Maps

THE ANSWER

The current price, as of Wednesday, March 9, for a gallon of regular unleaded gas at the Arco at March and West Lanes in Stockton is $5.03, according to someone who answered the gas station's phone number and identified herself as the gas station's manager.

GasBuddy reports that as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, prices for gas at the station were $5.09 for regular, $5.29 for unleaded plus, $5.49 for premium and $6.09 for diesel. Google Maps reports the station's gas prices at $5.10 for regular, $5.30 for unleaded plus, $5.50 for premium and $6.10 for diesel.

WHAT WE FOUND

An Arco store manager who spoke over the phone said that while the gas prices were never at $9 or above, the station's gas price sign did get an update recently which caused the prices to show up on the sign as $9 or more, briefly.

The update to the sign only lasted a few minutes, according to the manager, but during the update, the erroneous numbers showed up on the sign and people took photos.

According to AAA, the average price of a regular gallon of gas in California is $5.57.

►Gas Prices In Your Area: Click here to view ABC10's interactive map of local gas prices.

Watch More: Local Trucking companies feel the pain at the pump as prices go up