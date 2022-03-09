Verify: Is gas in Stockton priced at $9 a gallon?

STOCKTON, Calif. — As the average price of gas in California continues to climbs and break records, unusually high prices on gas station signs have become a common sight.
A post on the Facebook page "The Federalist Rising" includes a photo showing a sign at a Stockton Arco gas station indicating the station's lowest price for a regular gallon of gas is $9. The other gas prices on the board are over $9.
The post, uploaded to Facebook at 8:55 a.m. Tuesday, claims the photo showing the above-average gas prices was taken at an Arco gas station in Stockton off East March Lane near West Lane. The background of the photo includes features such as a Dutch Bros location and palm trees, consistent with the gas station's actual surroundings.
THE QUESTION
Does gas cost more than $9 at the Arco gas station at West and March Lanes in Stockton?
THE SOURCES
- AAA
- An Arco gas station manager
- GasBuddy
- Google Maps
THE ANSWER
The current price, as of Wednesday, March 9, for a gallon of regular unleaded gas at the Arco at March and West Lanes in Stockton is $5.03, according to someone who answered the gas station's phone number and identified herself as the gas station's manager.
GasBuddy reports that as of 8 a.m. Wednesday, prices for gas at the station were $5.09 for regular, $5.29 for unleaded plus, $5.49 for premium and $6.09 for diesel. Google Maps reports the station's gas prices at $5.10 for regular, $5.30 for unleaded plus, $5.50 for premium and $6.10 for diesel.
WHAT WE FOUND
An Arco store manager who spoke over the phone said that while the gas prices were never at $9 or above, the station's gas price sign did get an update recently which caused the prices to show up on the sign as $9 or more, briefly.
The update to the sign only lasted a few minutes, according to the manager, but during the update, the erroneous numbers showed up on the sign and people took photos.
According to AAA, the average price of a regular gallon of gas in California is $5.57.
►Gas Prices In Your Area: Click here to view ABC10's interactive map of local gas prices.