Victim hit and killed by teenage suspect after police chase, identified

STOCKTON, Calif. — The San Joaquin County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified 37-year-old Regineld Hill, of Stockton, as the man killed when a 15-year-old suspect allegedly crashed into his car while evading police Sunday.

An officer with the Stockton Police Department was helping San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies "catch up" to a 15-year-old wanted out of Contra Costa County for a felony around 10:20 a.m. Sunday, according to police. A spokesperson for the Concord Police Department said the 15-year-old's car was wanted for felony evasion following an incident earlier in January, but added that the driver of that car wasn't identified.

Police said the teen was “driving erratically” while approaching Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Lincoln Street. At the intersection, police said the teen struck Hill’s car and that Hill was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.

At the scene Sunday, one car was on its side resting against a broken power pole. Another car at the scene was left mangled between the intersection’s stoplight and the corner of a business.

Scattered debris and shattered glass blanketed Lincoln Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard as the investigation shut down the busy thoroughfare in both directions for hours into the evening.

The Stockton Police Department and San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office have called in the California Highway Patrol and San Joaquin County District Attorney and Medical Examiner’s Offices to help with the investigation.

Those with information or who may have witnessed the deadly crash are asked to call the Stockton Police Department at 209-937-8377.

