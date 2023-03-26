x
Stockton

Stockton woman scares off burglar inside her home

Police are searching for the burglar.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officers in Stockton are searching for the man who allegedly broke into a home late Saturday night. Police say the suspect ran away after the victim confronted him.

According to the Stockton Police Department, the home robbery happened at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday in the 800 block of Yale Avenue, near Victory Park.

A 38-year-old woman was inside of her home when a suspect, only described as a man, broke out a window and entered.

The man stole property but then ran away after the woman confronted him.

