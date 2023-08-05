'Algae and nastiness' | Worries surround pool at Stockton's iconic Victory Park

The pool is partially filled with rain water, San Joaquin County says its spraying for mosquitoes and planting fish to eat the insects

STOCKTON, Calif. — One peek inside Victory Park's swimming pool in Stockton will deliver a full sight of "algae" and "nastiness," according to Michael Rojas, who lives in the area.

The closed pool collects rain water, making it a potential breeding ground for mosquitoes.

"Something has to be done because it's another example of Stockton blight," said Rojas.

Kathy Dunsing used to live in the neighborhood and says she learned how to swim in the pool.

"Finish the pool or take it out and get rid of the water," said Dunsing, who was walking around the park with friends.

However, it turns out that while there is standing water which can attract mosquitoes carrying the deadly West Nile Virus, the San Joaquin County Mosquito & Vector Control District planted mosquito eating fish in the water. They also spray the pool for mosquitoes every two weeks.

But this year, with the enormous amount of rainfall, everyone should be concerned when it comes to standing water.



"It's really important for people to tip and toss containers and dump and drain standing water around their houses. If they have a swimming pool that's green, it's not being taken care of, we will help keep mosquitoes out of it," says Aaron Devencenzi, spokesperson for the San Joaquin County Mosquito & Vector Control District.

As for the Victory Park pool, it's been closed for 10 years, but it's slated to be replaced and opened again to the public. State grant money from Proposition 68 requires construction to be completed by 2024.

The pool will also be funded by "Measure M" monies, which is a quarter-cent sales tax approved by voters in 2016.

Ironically, the city shut the pool down in 2013 citing code violations.

