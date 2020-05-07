Vigil held in Stockton to remember US Solider Vanessa Guillen

After news that human remains found in Texas are believed to be missing U.S. Solider Vanessa Guillen, people filled Stockton's Victory Park to pay their respects.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Prayer and song led a somber vigil in Stockton Friday as people filled Victory Park to pay their respects to missing U.S. Solider Vanessa Guillen. Earlier this week remains believed to be Guillen's were found 30 miles from Fort Hood, Texas, where Guillen was based.

Many who came out for the vigil said they could see themselves in her eyes, including Livier Vielma.

“It’s very upsetting and that’s why we came here. [It's] really touched my mom as well. She saw Vanessa like she saw us," Vielma said referring to herself and her sister.

Guillen went missing after telling family and fellow soldiers she’d been sexually harassed by a superior and was nervous to file an official report out of fear of retaliation.

Destiny Rivas came to the Stockton vigil and said the military failed the 20-year-old soldier.

“If we let this go, not one of our kids will go up and speak. We have to fight because we have to fight for everyone else,” Rivas said.

Army veteran Luiz Lopez served for five years in the 70s at Fort Hood and said the death of one of his own feels personal.

"When I heard about that, I felt so sorry for her and for her parents. How could something like this happen to a young soldier like this?" Lopez said. "I was a soldier for 20 years. I went to the Gulf Wars and I lived through it, thank God. But this young lady lived for a very short time. It just really hit home to me."

Almost one hundred people gathered to honor Guillen’s life without ever knowing her personally, but all hope justice will be served.

“I believe it matters to a lot of people here in Stockton not only because she’s Hispanic, but because she was a soldier. I think it hit a lot of people’s hearts. knowing that she was a young soldier,” Lopez said.

RELATED:

FOR NEWS IN YOUR COMMUNITY, DOWNLOAD OUR APP:

►Stay in the know! Sign up now for the Daily Blend Newsletter