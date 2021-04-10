Vigil to be held for victims of suspected Stockton serial killer

Six people died in this case with five of the victims from Stockton. The community will be able to gather at 5 p.m. on the north steps of Stockton’s City Hall.

STOCKTON, Calif — A vigil will be held Wednesday night in Stockton for the victims of a potential serial killer.

April 10, 2021: The shooting death of 39-year-old Juan Vasquez Serrano in Oakland. It happened around 4:20 a.m.

in Oakland. It happened around 4:20 a.m. April 16, 2021: An unidentified 46-year-old woman was shot at Park Street and Union Street in Stockton around 3:20 a.m. She survived the shooting.

July 8: The shooting death of Paul Yaw , a 35-year-old man, in the 5600 block of Kermit Lane. It happened around 12:30 a.m.

, a 35-year-old man, in the 5600 block of Kermit Lane. It happened around 12:30 a.m. Aug. 11: The shooting death of Salvador Debudey Jr ., a 43-year-old man, in the 4900 block of West Lane. It happened around 9:50 p.m.

., a 43-year-old man, in the 4900 block of West Lane. It happened around 9:50 p.m. Aug. 30: The shooting death of Jonathan Hernandez Rodriguez , a 21-year-old man, in the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane. It happened around 6:40 a.m.

, a 21-year-old man, in the 800 block of E. Hammer Lane. It happened around 6:40 a.m. Sept. 21: The shooting death of Juan Cruz , a 52-year-old man, in the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue. It happened around 4:30 a.m.

, a 52-year-old man, in the 4400 block of Manchester Avenue. It happened around 4:30 a.m. Sept. 27: The shooting death of Lawrence Lopez Sr., a 54-year-old man in the 900 block of Porter Avenue. It happened around 2 a.m.

The mayor, police chief, sheriff and district attorney will all be in attendance.

Greta Bogrow, the mother of one of the victims Paul Yaw, has been waiting for answers for over three months. The Stockton community is on edge waiting with her.

Prosecutors on Tuesday charged a Stockton man, Wesley Brownlee, with fatally shooting three men whom police have said were among six victims slain by a serial killer over the past year and a half.

"To get this person off the street really means a lot, I was kind of sick to my stomach, but at the same time I was happy because this isn't going to happen to another family or another victim,” Bogrow said.

While there is a suspect in custody, there's still a lot of skepticism among the community on whether he is the Stockton serial killer.

Stockton police say they don't believe there is another suspect related to the killings, but community members are still being asked to call in with their tips if they know something or saw anything.

A complete timeline including all the information we have on the victims can be found here.

