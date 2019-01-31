STOCKTON, Calif. — For many people in California, the months of January, February and March mean Crab Feed season.

All along the coast, and even places that are a few hundred miles from the ocean, many organizations have a "crab feed" as a fundraiser to kick off the calendar year.

For the past 10 years, Visit Stockton has been putting together a calendar and making sure to include as many of the communities crab feeds as they can.

"People are always looking for a central location for event information," Robyn Cheshire, a spokesperson for Visit Stockton, said.

Cheshire and Megan Peterson, who also works for Visit Stockton, said that they both frequent crab feed events annually.

"I've been going to them since I was a kid," Peterson said.

Cheshire said that she used to volunteer for a few of them when she was a teenager. She also said that, aside for the great fundraising opportunity for non-profit organizations in Stockton, crab feeds can serve as a reminder of just how close to the ocean is to Stockton.

"Stockton is such a short drive from the ocean," Cheshire said.

Cheshire noted how the San Joaquin River flows right into the Pacific ocean, making Stockton that much closer.

Although people don't think of going crabbing when they think of Stockton, Christy Juhasz, an environmental scientist with California Fish and Wildlife, said that the amount of crab in California may lead to the high interest in crab feed fundraisers in all of California.

"The number of crabs caught year to year is relatively plentiful," Juhasz said.

Although Juhasz doesn't know the origin of crab feeds, or why they are popular, she did say that they can be a good fundraiser since the price of crab is usually lower.

________________________________________________________________

WATCH ALSO: Deal in the works to keep Stockton's Swenson golf course open

Golfers of Swenson golf course share what they like about the course as Stockton city council works to lease out the golf course.