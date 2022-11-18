Meet the people making a difference volunteering for the Emergency Food Bank in Stockton

Johnny Ballelos and Florence Yalung bring an adult group with special needs to volunteer at the Emergency Food Bank in Stockton five days a week.

STOCKTON, Calif. — There’s a place where people of all abilities are invited to make a difference. It doesn’t matter who you are, you’re bound to touch someone’s life for the better — one box at a time.



"Our students really love volunteering here,” said program director, Florence Yalung.

It’s part of a community integration program run by Valley Mountain Regional Center.

“The moment you wake up you know you’re going to make someone’s day and helping someone in the community at the same time,” said Johnny Ballelos.

Yalung says volunteering teaches them a lot of life skills.

“It disciplines them, actually, on having a work ethic like being on time, focusing on the job, a lot of social integration and the community really gets to know them. Not on their disabilities but on their ability to contribute," said Yalung.

Bryce Wong, who has volunteered with the group at the food bank for more than a year, says he couldn't decide what his favorite part is since he loves it all.

Another volunteer, Erica Dominguez, shares the same feeling.

“I just love helping out those who need our food and making new friends here," said Dominguez.

The group has volunteered at the food bank for six years. The interaction with each other and the teamwork is what makes them love going there.

“I get to work with people who are built different in their own unique ways, and I’m not used to that,” said Wong.

They are a big help because there is a lot to be done. The facility provides more than 300 families with food daily.

“So given the holiday season that’s coming up, we’re packaging already for Thanksgiving with the Thanksgiving boxes, Thanksgiving turkey prepared by the food bank, the side dishes, and we are starting to work on the Christmas boxes too,” said Johnny, the program’s supervisor.

Dominguez has a reminder for everyone this holiday season.

“We have to think of others. We can’t just think about ourselves,” said Dominguez with a big smile on her face.

