Police find weapon in Stockton elementary school student's backpack

The discovery prompted a lockdown at the school which was quickly lifted.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Officers with the Stockton Unified School District's Department of Public Safety found a weapon in an elementary school student's backpack Wednesday, officials with the school district said.

A staff member at Nightingale Charter School saw a weapon in a student's backpack Wednesday morning, according to the district.

Officers with the district's Department of Public Safety put the school on lockdown, then found the student and removed the weapon.

The lockdown was lifted soon after the discovery and classes resumed as scheduled, the district said.

Neither threats nor injuries were reported. The Department of Public Safety is investigating the incident and made extra patrols around the campus Wednesday.

Officials have not said what type of weapon was found inside the student's backpack.

