Weekend closure expected on I-5 connector to Stockton's crosstown freeway

STOCKTON, Calif. — A connector ramp closure due to planned construction on a heavily traveled Stockton interchange could cause delays this weekend.

The closure impacts Interstate 5 in the area of Highway 4 - Stockton's Crosstown Freeway, according to Caltrans.

Beginning at 10 p.m. Thursday, the connector ramp to the crosstown in the eastbound direction from Southbound I-5 will close. The connector ramp will not re-open until 5 a.m. Monday.

The closure means that those attempting to reach downtown Stockton or Highway 99 from Southbound I-5, north of the crosstown, will not be able to use the crosstown freeway.

As an alternate route, commuters can take the Charter Way exit of I-5. Charter Way connects to Highway 99 at Golden Gate Avenue. Commuters hoping to get to the downtown area can take Charter Way to El Dorado Street and head north.

Taking the Fremont Street exit from Southbound I-5 before the crosstown will also land commuters in Stockton's downtown area.

