Though triple degree temperatures hit this weekend, Stockton was bustling with people attending the Soul Food Festival, Garlic Festival and Obon Japanese Festival.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Depending on where you were in Stockton Saturday, the streets were filled with the smell of ribs, garlic, cultural performances or music.

From the 14th annual Soul Food Festival and annual California Garlic Festival to the Buddhist Church of Stockton’s annual Obon Japanese Festival, hundreds of people got out of the house to enjoy themselves.

“Everybody is here, because it's only on Saturday," said one attendee of the Obon Japanese Festival.

The event features live music, martial arts, cultural demonstrations and plenty of food.

"I think it needs to be perpetuated. The bones I eat Gabbana origami crafts and food shows that they have the Taiko drummers, the dancers, there's going to be ukulele and Polynesian dancers. It's wonderful."

The event fell on the same weekend the annual California Garlic Festival was back in town, allowing enthusiasts to indulge in all things garlic.

"I'm a big fan of garlic and any kind of food with flavor like that,” said an attendee of the Garlic Festival.

The festival will be held at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton Saturday and Sunday from 12-7 p.m.

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $10 for children ages six to 17. Entry is free for seniors older than 65, members of the military with a valid ID and children under the age of five.

Some of the dishes on tap for the annual event include garlic noodles, garlic catfish, garlic shrimp, garlic maple brown sugar ice cream, garlic pesto and garlic fries.

Even with the triple digits forecasted for this weekend, people are heading outdoors for these events.

The Soul Food Festival runs until 8 p.m. and the Garlic Festival until 7 p.m. and picks back up Sunday at noon.

