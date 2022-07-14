Stockton Police make arrest after deadly shooting in Weston Ranch

The shooting happened in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood Tuesday night.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 17-year-old has been arrested after a shooting that took the life of a teenager in Stockton's Weston Ranch neighborhood Tuesday, officials with the Stockton Police Department said.

Around 10 p.m. Tuesday, Stockton Police officers say an 18-year-old man was shot and killed in the 1900 block of Nisperos Street.

Thursday, authorities said in a Facebook post that they arrested a 17-year-old male in connection to the homicide. The 17-year-old is in custody at San Joaquin County Juvenile Hall.

Neither the victim or suspect's identity has been released.

Police officials would not release information on a possible motive in the shooting but ask that those with information contact investigators at 209-937-8323.

The deadly shooting on Tuesday marked the city's 29th homicide of 2022 compared to 22 homicides reported at the same time last year.

STOCKTON CRIME IN CONTEXT

An increase in homicide cases in Stockton during the early months of 2022 came on the heels of a decline in 2021, where police reported fewer homicides ending the year with a total of 38 cases.

While that’s not the lowest number the department has dealt with in the past 12 years, it is below the annual average of 40 homicide cases per year since 1995.

In response to the rise in homicides, community groups held prayer vigils and outreach events meant to unite Stockton residents against violence.

Activists have called on the community to show up to such events and work with local organizations such as Advance Peace, Faith in the Valley, Lighthouse of the Valley and the Office of Violence Prevention to discourage crime and help impacted communities heal.

In an interview with ABC10 in March, Stockton City Manager Harry Black said the Stockton Police Department is trying to prevent more deaths by working more on intelligence gathering and cooperating with federal partners such as the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the U.S. Marshall's Service.

The city is also working to improve its crime prevention, intervention and fighting strategy, Black said. Representatives with the city's Office of Violence Prevention are working to be more present in communities impacted by crime. The office's 'peacekeepers program' places mediators and mentors in high crime areas.

