Westwood Elementary investigating after man found in student bathroom

STOCKTON, Calif. — Westwood Elementary School in Stockton is investigating after a man entered campus and was later found in a student restroom.

According to a note from Principal Joe Ward, it happened Monday afternoon. Staff called Stockton police, who interviewed the man and later told them the man was not arrested.

Ward says the school is a ‘closed campus,’ meaning visitors must check-in at the front and their information is run through a system that screens them through databases.

While site staff are reviewing security footage to see how the man got onto the school’s campus, Ward says staff will be doing sweeps to ensure safety and he reminded them of the school’s policy to keep doors with access to student spaces always locked.

