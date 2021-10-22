Wet weather pounded Stockton overnight ahead of a big Sunday storm

Officials want residents to clear gutters and storm drains of leaves and debris ahead of the big weekend storm.

STOCKTON, Calif — Much needed rainfall arrived as forecasted in Northern California. About a third an inch of rain was recorded in Stockton Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

"I heard all the water droppings on my garbage can and I thought, oh wow, it's raining outside," said Penny Shipes who had an umbrella in hand walking down Stockton's iconic Miracle Mile on Pacific Avenue.

The heavy rainfall also caused some intersection flooding for commuters in Lodi and Lockeford.

But, San Joaquin County Public Works crews were there to clear it out.

In the midst of one of California's most historic droughts on record, any rain is good to see.

"I was really surprised," said Anna McCormick of Stockton. "We were all craving for just the rain because of the drought we need the rain."

Meanwhile, Julian Wiley of Stockton spoke to ABC10 as he arrived at a Stockton carwash. Wiley said he missed the forecast so he opted for vacuuming his car instead.

"I don't really watch the news that much to tell you the truth, but I mean I woke up and I was like well since it's already raining I might as well just clean out the inside of it," said Wiley.

With a major winter storm approaching Sunday, city and county officials are encouraging residents to keep gutters and storm drains clear of leaves.

Clear gutters and storm drains to prevent water from backing up onto streets and causing neighborhood flooding.

