Here's where to recycle your Christmas trees in Northern California

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The holiday season is winding down, which means it's time to begin the process of taking down lights, undressing the Christmas tree, and disposing of the dry evergreens making a mess in the living room.
Once the decorations are off, here's where you can properly dispose of your Christmas tree in cities in Northern California and the Central Valley:
Sacramento County
Sacramento
SMUD Corporation Yard
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
Where: 6100 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento
Sacramento Recycling & Transfer Station
When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 7, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 8491 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento
Elder Creek Recovery and Transfer
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 8642 Elder Creek Road, Sacramento
Elk Grove
Curbside Collection
When: Monday through Friday, Dec. 31 through Jan.14.
Where: Trees can be left in front of residences by 6 a.m. each day
Special Waste Collection Center
When: Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 9255 Disposal Lane, Elk Grove
North Highlands
North Area Recovery Station
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Where: 4450 Roseville Road
Sloughhouse
Kiefer Landfill
When: Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: 12701 Kiefer Blvd, Sloughhouse
More information about recycling guidelines and services in Sacramento County can be found HERE.
Placer County
Auburn
Auburn Transfer Station
When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Where: 12305 Shale Ridge Road, Auburn
Foresthill
Foresthill Transfer Station
When: Monday through Friday, Dec. 26 through Feb. 6 from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.
Where: 6699 Patent Road, Foresthill
Meadow Vista
Meadow Vista Transfer Station
When: Friday through Monday, Dec. 26 through Feb. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Where: 2950 Columbine Road, Meadow Vista
Granite Bay
Miners Ravine
When: Jan. 7 and 8
Where: 7530 Auburn Folsom Road, Granite Bay
Lincoln
Lincoln Airport
When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 8
Where: 1420 Flightline Drive, Lincoln (open field adjacent to the airport)
Loomis
Del Oro High School
When: Monday through Friday, Dec. 26 through Jan. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.
Where: 3315 Taylor Rd, Loomis (football parking lot)
Rocklin
Twin Oaks Park
When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 6
Where: 5500 Park Drive, Rocklin (by baseball fields)
Johnson-Spring Park
When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 6
Where: 5480 Fifth St., Rocklin (front parking lot)
Roseville
Maidu Park
When: When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 6
Where: 1550 Maidu Drive, Roseville
Mahany Park
When: When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 6
Where: 1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville (west of library and sports complex, on the backside of the softball fields, in dog parking lot)
Saugstad Park
When: When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 6
Where: 100 Buljan Drive, Roseville
More information about recycling guidelines and services in San Joaquin County can be found HERE.
El Dorado County
Placerville
Waste Connections
When: Jan. 1 through Jan. 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Where: 4100 Throwita Way, Placerville
El Dorado Hills
Community Park Recycling Event
When: call for the date set for January (El Dorado Hills residents only)
Where: St Andrews Dr., El Dorado Hills
South Lake Tahoe
Resource Recovery Facility
When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 6
Where: 2140 Ruth Avenue, South Lake Tahoe
Cameron Park
Cameron Park Christmas Tree Drop-off
When: Dec. 26 and Jan. 21 from 7 a.m. to dusk
Where: 2989 Cambridge Road, Cameron Park Lake
More information about recycling guidelines and services in El Dorado County can be found HERE.
Yolo County
West Sacramento
Residential Christmas Tree Collection
When: Dec. 27 through Jan. 22
Where: Trees can be left in front of residences on regular collection day (must be cut if longer than 5 feet)
Cub Scouts Recycling
When: Dec. 27 through Jan. 22
Where: Cub Scout Pack 49 is offering a Christmas tree cleanup service for donations. Email Pack49Trees@gmail.com a name and address for pickup.
Waste Management Recycling Bin
When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 9 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: 1271 West Capitol Avenue, West Sacramento
Woodland
Yolo County Central Landfill
When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 15 (excluding New Year's Day) from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Where: 1271 West Capitol Avenue, West Sacramento
Residential Christmas Tree Collection
When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 31
Where: Trees can put in green waste piles by 6 a.m. each day, (if the tree is taller than 6 feet, cut it in half so it is easier to remove). More information HERE.
San Joaquin County
Stockton
Residential Christmas Tree Collection
When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 13
Where: Trees can be left in front of residences by 6 a.m. each day, (if the tree is taller than 6 feet, cut it in half so it is easier to remove). More info HERE.
Tracy
Residential Christmas Tree Collection
When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 13
Where: Trees can be left in front of residences on regular collection day (if the tree is taller than 6 feet, cut it in half so it is easier to remove). More info HERE.
Ripon
Residential Christmas Tree Collection
When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 7
Where: Trees can be left in front of residences on regular collection day (if the tree is taller than 6 feet, cut it in half so it is easier to remove).
Linden
Residential Christmas Tree Collection
When: Jan. 13 through Feb. 28
Where: Trees can be left in front of residences on regular collection day. More information HERE.
Stanislaus County
Modesto
Residential Christmas Tree Collection
When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 7
Where: Trees can be left in front of residences on regular collection day (if the tree is taller than 6 feet, cut it in half so it is easier to remove).
