Here's where to recycle your Christmas trees in Northern California

Cities in counties including Sacramento, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Placer and others in the region will offer safe disposal days over the next few weeks.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SACRAMENTO, Calif — The holiday season is winding down, which means it's time to begin the process of taking down lights, undressing the Christmas tree, and disposing of the dry evergreens making a mess in the living room.

Once the decorations are off, here's where you can properly dispose of your Christmas tree in cities in Northern California and the Central Valley:

Sacramento County

Sacramento

SMUD Corporation Yard

When: Saturday, Jan. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Where: 6100 Folsom Blvd., Sacramento

Sacramento Recycling & Transfer Station

When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 7, Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 8491 Fruitridge Road, Sacramento

Elder Creek Recovery and Transfer

When: Saturday, Jan. 7 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 8642 Elder Creek Road, Sacramento

Elk Grove

Curbside Collection

When: Monday through Friday, Dec. 31 through Jan.14.

Where: Trees can be left in front of residences by 6 a.m. each day

Special Waste Collection Center

When: Sunday through Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 9255 Disposal Lane, Elk Grove

North Highlands

North Area Recovery Station

When: Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Where: 4450 Roseville Road

Sloughhouse

Kiefer Landfill

When: Saturday, Jan. 7 and Sunday, Jan. 8 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: 12701 Kiefer Blvd, Sloughhouse

More information about recycling guidelines and services in Sacramento County can be found HERE.

Placer County

Auburn

Auburn Transfer Station

When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 31 from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Where: 12305 Shale Ridge Road, Auburn

Foresthill

Foresthill Transfer Station

When: Monday through Friday, Dec. 26 through Feb. 6 from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Where: 6699 Patent Road, Foresthill

Meadow Vista

Meadow Vista Transfer Station

When: Friday through Monday, Dec. 26 through Feb. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Where: 2950 Columbine Road, Meadow Vista

Granite Bay

Miners Ravine

When: Jan. 7 and 8

Where: 7530 Auburn Folsom Road, Granite Bay

Lincoln

Lincoln Airport

When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 8

Where: 1420 Flightline Drive, Lincoln (open field adjacent to the airport)

Loomis

Del Oro High School

When: Monday through Friday, Dec. 26 through Jan. 6 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Where: 3315 Taylor Rd, Loomis (football parking lot)

Rocklin

Twin Oaks Park

When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 6

Where: 5500 Park Drive, Rocklin (by baseball fields)

Johnson-Spring Park

When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 6

Where: 5480 Fifth St., Rocklin (front parking lot)

Roseville

Maidu Park

When: When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 6

Where: 1550 Maidu Drive, Roseville

Mahany Park

When: When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 6

Where: 1545 Pleasant Grove Blvd., Roseville (west of library and sports complex, on the backside of the softball fields, in dog parking lot)

Saugstad Park

When: When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 6

Where: 100 Buljan Drive, Roseville

More information about recycling guidelines and services in San Joaquin County can be found HERE.

El Dorado County

Placerville

Waste Connections

When: Jan. 1 through Jan. 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Where: 4100 Throwita Way, Placerville

El Dorado Hills

Community Park Recycling Event

When: call for the date set for January (El Dorado Hills residents only)

Where: St Andrews Dr., El Dorado Hills

South Lake Tahoe

Resource Recovery Facility

When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 6

Where: 2140 Ruth Avenue, South Lake Tahoe

Cameron Park

Cameron Park Christmas Tree Drop-off

When: Dec. 26 and Jan. 21 from 7 a.m. to dusk

Where: 2989 Cambridge Road, Cameron Park Lake

More information about recycling guidelines and services in El Dorado County can be found HERE.

Yolo County

West Sacramento

Residential Christmas Tree Collection

When: Dec. 27 through Jan. 22

Where: Trees can be left in front of residences on regular collection day (must be cut if longer than 5 feet)

Cub Scouts Recycling

When: Dec. 27 through Jan. 22

Where: Cub Scout Pack 49 is offering a Christmas tree cleanup service for donations. Email Pack49Trees@gmail.com a name and address for pickup.

Waste Management Recycling Bin

When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 9 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: 1271 West Capitol Avenue, West Sacramento

Woodland

Yolo County Central Landfill

When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 15 (excluding New Year's Day) from 6:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: 1271 West Capitol Avenue, West Sacramento

Residential Christmas Tree Collection

When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 31

Where: Trees can put in green waste piles by 6 a.m. each day, (if the tree is taller than 6 feet, cut it in half so it is easier to remove). More information HERE.

San Joaquin County

Stockton

Residential Christmas Tree Collection

When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 13

Where: Trees can be left in front of residences by 6 a.m. each day, (if the tree is taller than 6 feet, cut it in half so it is easier to remove). More info HERE.

Tracy

Residential Christmas Tree Collection

When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 13

Where: Trees can be left in front of residences on regular collection day (if the tree is taller than 6 feet, cut it in half so it is easier to remove). More info HERE.

Ripon

Residential Christmas Tree Collection

When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 7

Where: Trees can be left in front of residences on regular collection day (if the tree is taller than 6 feet, cut it in half so it is easier to remove).

Linden

Residential Christmas Tree Collection

When: Jan. 13 through Feb. 28

Where: Trees can be left in front of residences on regular collection day. More information HERE.

Stanislaus County

Modesto

Residential Christmas Tree Collection

When: Dec. 26 through Jan. 7

Where: Trees can be left in front of residences on regular collection day (if the tree is taller than 6 feet, cut it in half so it is easier to remove).

Watch more from ABC10: SMUD on how to prepare at home for potential power outages amid heavy storm