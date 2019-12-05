Pageant. What came to mind when you thought of the word? Chances are, this article isn't about that. First of all, this one is a fundraiser. Second, the contestants are men.

Emily Grimmius is the organizer of the Mr. San Joaquin County Pageant, a fundraiser held to benefit the Miss San Joaquin County Scholarship Organization.

"It's positive in 2019 to see support for a male pageant — especially one raising funds for women's scholarships," she said. "Providing (women) with scholarships to battle student debt is our biggest goal."

The organization awards between 10 and 15 scholarships each year. This year their largest fundraiser is the Mr. San Joaquin Pageant, with money from ticket and raffles sales going straight to the 2020 scholarship fund. They hope to raise $5,000 from the event.

Grimmius can attest to the support of the Miss America programs, she's a former participant.

"I've competed before and I paid for school myself with the help from the organization's scholarships," she said. "The (pageant) evolution over the last few years...is that the young women are more than just swimsuits. They're intelligent, wonderful women."

With that evolution in mind, the idea for a fundraiser centered around a male pageant came to life. From there, women in the organization started to reach out to possible contestants.

Jarod Wiggins is one of five men who will compete for the title of Mr. San Joaquin, taking part in traditional pageant sections like an on-stage interview, evening wear and talent. He said feedback about the male pageant has been all positive.

"Why not – honestly?" Wiggins said. "It’s pushing yourself to be outgoing, well-rounded people and showing off the talent that you work hard for…we’re raising money for a good reason, giving these women financial access to schooling, to pursue higher education and their career goals."

Mr. San Joaquin contestants range in age and stages of life (the youngest is 18 and a senior in high school) but they all have something in common. They're involved in their communities.

"I like people to be exposed to what they’re interested in," said Wiggins, a student at Sacramento State who works at the Fair Oaks branch public library and will teach theater classes at community centers in the Fall. "I love getting children exposed to all of the opportunities that we have for them and broadening their world view with it."

Wiggins said his involvement in the arts is how he landed a spot in the pageant. He and a current titleholder are friends and perform together in the Hummingbird Theatre Company.

ABC10 caught up with Wiggins as he was preparing to practice for the talent portion, where he will perform Bobby Caldwell's "What You Won't Do For Love" vocally and on the electric piano.

On stage with Wiggins will be Stockton residents Dr. Mansoor Soleimani, Paul Kimball, Paul Bagan and Tracy resident Logan Takaoka. Their talents range from Wiggin's piano and vocal performance to poetry, public speaking and violin.

In addition to the men's pageant, there will be performances by current titleholders, ahead of the Miss California Pageant next month. Those titleholders are:

Marissa Honey Plata, Miss Capitol City Sacramento 2019

Dana Harrison, Miss Central California 2019

Ambrosia Lobo, Miss San Joaquin County 2019

Anahi Rodriguez, Miss San Joaquin County's Outstanding Teen 2019

Marlo Carpenter, Miss Central California's Outstanding Teen 2019

Miss California 2019, MacKenzie Freed, will emcee the pageant, and there are 200 tickets available. So far, Grimmius said 50 tickets have been sold.

Tickets to the Mr. San Joaquin Pageant can be purchased in advance or at the door the night of the event. They are $20 each and the event, held at 6 p.m. on Saturday, May 18, is family friendly. Get to know the contestants below!

Mr. San Joaquin 2019 contestants. All proceeds will benefit the Miss San Joaquin Scholarship Organization.

